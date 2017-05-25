Appeal after woman seriously injured in collision with a van in Blackheath

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured when a van mounted the pavement in Blackheath.

Police were called on Wednesday May 24 just before 5.30 to reports of Peugeot van in collision with two pedestrians after mounting a pavement in Blackheath Hill. London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene. A woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital and her condition was described as critical.The second pedestrian – also a woman aged in her 30s – did not require hospital treatment.

The van stopped at the scene and the 57-year-old driver is assisting police with their investigation. He was not injured and he has not been arrested.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and anyone who witnessed the incident should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Catford on 020 8285 1574.