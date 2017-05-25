Lions release Joe Martin but offer quartet new deals

Millwall have announced that Joe Martin has been released – but Jimmy Abdou, Shaun Williams, Fred Onyedinma and Shaun Cummings have all been offered new deals.

Martin’s exit is no surprise as he struggled for game time in the last campaign with club captain Tony Craig the first choice at left-back.

Millwall started negotiations with Abdou before the season ended and Williams, also a free agent at the end of next month, has indicated he wants to stay.

Right-back Cummings missed the League One play-off final with a hamstring injury but has proved his fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines following knee surgery.

The Lions are understood to have made two contract offers to Onyedinma. If the winger, 20, leaves then they would be due compensation or a transfer fee as he is under the age of 24.