Charlton make offer to free agent – player looks likely to quit his club

Charlton are keen on signing Nathan Thompson – and have made a contract offer to the Swindon Town captain.

The versatile 26-year-old is a free agent at the end of next month.

Swindon have tabled new terms to Thompson, but he looks unlikely to stay following Town’s relegation to League Two.

Charlton have yet to make a signing since the season ended but have put in offers to a number of targets, one of whom is the defensive-minded Cheshire man.

Thompson played predominantly at centre-back last season but also featured at right-back, left-back and holding midfield.

Millwall have also been linked in the press.