Stockwell fighter Mahama Cho takes gold at Moldova Open

Stockwell’s Mahama Cho secured a gold medal at the Moldova Open in Chisinau.

The 27-year-old heavyweight, who represented Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, made his return to the ring by beating Serbian Danilo Vukelic in the +87kg final.

Cho said: “God-willing I will perform even better at the World Championships next month, especially with the help and guidance of my coach Steve Jennings. It’s nice to be back on the mat, after having some time off.”

It was Cho’s first tournament since the World Taekwondo Grand Prix finals in Azerbaijan last December.

Cho was the only member of the Team GB squad not to medal in Brazil, agonisingly finishing fourth after losing to home favourite Maicon Siqueira.

“I have a few little day dreams where I go back to Rio,” said Cho.

“It happens from time to time when I am sat at home or watching some fights. But it is a good flashback because I remember how far I went and how close I was.

“It makes me feel I am close but not close enough just yet. The work I am doing is good work towards that. I am hoping to add those finishing touches by Tokyo.”

Ivory Coast born Cho is now working with Jennings.

“Steve was my first coach and I have a good understanding with him. He has set me clear targets what he expects from me.

“He is always pushing me for more and that’s exactly what I need right now.

“The physios, the medical team and the coaches are all playing their part to get me in the right shape.”