Vigil tonight in Lewisham for victims of Manchester bomb attack

Ordinary members of the public will congregate tonight to remember the victims of Tuesday’s suicide bomber in Manchester – and to declare they will not react with hate as a result of the deaths.

Residents of Lewisham outraged by the actions of the lone perpetrator, Salman Abedi, have also been shocked at attempts by the extreme right to capitalise on the agony of the families of victims.

So they are joining together to declare they will not allow themselves to react with anger. Families are to stage a vigil at the Lewisham Clocktower in Lewisham High Street from 6.30-7.30pm to show their solidarity with all beliefs and all races in the wake of the attack.

Candles will be lit, poetry read and there will be a minute’s silence at the event, as well as words from the organisers about the importance of not turning on isolated groups out of prejudice.

Organiser Mark Dunk of South East London Stand Up to Racism said: “We do not feel we can stand by while groups seek to exploit the pain and anguish of victim’s families to push the politics of hate.”

A statement from SELSUR said: “At times such as this solidarity and unity are vital – we must #StandUnited.

“We will have candles and banners. You are more than welcome to bring your own candles, banners and peace placards too.

“This vigil has been organised by South East London Stand Up To Racism, and is being supported by Lewisham Islamic Centre.

“Don’t let the racists divide us. All welcome.”