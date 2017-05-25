Charlton boss: Bradford star man will have lot of League One clubs chasing him this summer

Charlton boss Karl Robinson reckons Bradford winger Mark Marshall will have a clutch of clubs to choose from if he opts to leave Valley Parade this summer.

But the Addicks manager says there has been no contact from him regarding the wideman, who is a free agent at the end of June.

The South London Press broke the story that Charlton wanted Marshall and that he is keen on a move back to the capital. Bradford’s League One play-off final defeat to Millwall only makes that more likely.

“Up until last week he was a Bradford player and he’ll go away and re-assess,” Robinson told the South London Press. “There will be a number of teams in League One who will try and push for him.

“I do like him as a footballer and person but it’s got to fit within what we’re trying to do next season.

“Listen, we like him. But it’s not a case that we have spoken to him or anybody in relation to that deal. We have got a few others in the pipeline that we’re trying to get done first.”