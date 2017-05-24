Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Karl Robinson not aware of interest in Charlton forward

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Tony Watt during the warm up before the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson says he is unaware of reported interest from Lierse in striker Tony Watt.

The 23-year-old Scot netted eight goals in as many games for the Belgium side during a loan spell when he was on Celtic’s books.

Watt did not feature in Charlton’s finish to the campaign, not even making the bench in the closing weeks.

“I spoke to Tony just the other day,” said Robinson. “We have got a very open relationship, I respect him as person and as a footballer. We say what we need to say to each other but keep those conversations private.

“I’ve not heard from Lierse. He is such a talented footballer and good person as well.”

Richard Cawley
