Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Charlton boss not ready yet to confirm Lee Bowyer appointment

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Lee Bowyer signs autograophs for fans as he makes his way into the ground prior to the Sky Bet League One game at Bramall Lane.

Charlton manager Karl Robinson is confident that their is enough coaching experience in his backroom team if Lee Bowyer makes a permanent move onto his backroom team.

The Addicks lost Richie Barker at the end of last season as he joined Rotherham United to become Paul Warne’s number two. Assistant first-team coach Simon Clark also left and has taken up a role in Notts County’s academy.

Bowyer had been working at Charlton in a part-time capacity. Both he and Johnnie Jackson, still registered as a player but set to take on more coaching duty, look set to fill the roles.

“Lee is on holiday at the moment,” said Robinson. “Once we all get back then we’ll make an announcement as a group.”

Barker was an experienced coach while Bowyer and Jackson do not have the same history of putting on sessions.

But Robinson said: “People just look at titles. I’m a manager but I’m also a coach – it is the only thing that keeps me sane doing this job!

“I love coaching, I love helping people and I love making people better. The day I stop coaching is the day I don’t want to manage anymore.

“If I just dealt with agents and the media then I’d be losing my marbles very quickly.”

