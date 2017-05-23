Crystal Palace silent over Sam Allardyce quit reports

Crystal Palace have issued no statement amid reports that Sam Allardyce has quit as boss – just days after the Premier League season finished.

The experienced manager arrived just before Christmas, replacing Alan Pardew in the SE25 hotseat, and secured top-flight safety in the penultimate match of the campaign.

But media reports late this afternoon claimed that Allardyce had chosen to walk away from the South Londoners.

Palace are yet to comment.

That radio silence suggests that the well-travelled boss could be set for yet another fresh challenge. He started the season as England boss but was quickly forced out after a newspaper’s sting operation.

Allardyce did not have to wait long for another opportunity to come along and seemed to be settled back into London life, where he had previously managed at West Ham United.

Reports have suggested that a breakdown over transfer strategy has led to the decision.