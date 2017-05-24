Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Winger unlikely to make Charlton Athletic return next season – apart from as an opponent

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Nathan Byrne greets a young fan
Nathan Byrne looks unlikely to make a return to Charlton Athletic next season.
The South London Press has been told that Wigan have no desire to listen to offers for the
24-year-old after suffering relegation to League One.
And it now looks most likely that Byrne could line up against the Addicks in the 2017-18 campaign.
The right-footer featured 17 times for Charlton after signing on loan from the Latics in the January window.
Wigan have since lost their Championship status and are in the process of appointing a new manager – although all potential applicants under consideration are thought to have indicated Byrne will be part of their squad.

Richard Cawley
