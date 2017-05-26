REBECCA HERBERT: Holiday stress starts before I book anything

Rebecca Herbert is a a disabled Londoner who has lived in Lambeth her whole life.

She has visited many cities but truly believes London cannot be beaten for its wide range of theatre, shopping, restaurants. Here, she focuses on holidays which can be a stressful luxury for many, but for wheelchair users, the stress can begin before anything has been booked

TRANSPORT: European flights do not carry the smaller aisle chair on-board to reach the bathroom so if you are unable to last a short flight without needing to use the toilet, an international flight would be a better choice.

Alternative options include Eurostar or ferry trips which are easy to transfer onto and which have accessible toilets. You must let the airline know at the time of booking that you are a wheelchair user and if you are able to walk or not. If you can’t, an arrangement will be made for you to transfer to a narrow, aisle chair to reach your seat and you will be met either at the boarding gate or departure lounge.



Often, however, the information is not passed on so it is good to remind the airline close to your travel date and to also arrive at the airport with plenty of time. If you need to carry liquid medicines or medical equipment in your hand luggage, remember to bring a letter from your doctor so you are not prevented from bringing these through the security area. Wheelchairs will usually be stored in the hold and if you have a powered wheelchair, check before flying that the battery is a dry cell type, so it doesn’t leak.

Many package deals offer transfers to the hotel, so check if the coaches are wheelchair accessible and if not, find out if wheelchair accessible cars are an alternative option.

HOTEL: You can’t always rely on written information about a hotel, so it is advisable to contact them to find out what their access actually is. Often an accessible room only means rails around the toilet and a lower ‘spy hole’ on the door. They often only have a bath with a shower head fixed above and a rail in the tub which is not useful for many as a) the wheelchair user probably cannot get into the bath and b) if they manage to, they definitely cannot reach the high shower head to adjust it. Other ‘accessible’ rooms will have a shower with a step or wet room with a stand- alone chair which could be dangerous so make sure the chair is fixed to the wall. Access into the hotel is also important to check because you want to be on flat ground and not up a hill. If you are interested in the swimming pool and hotel entertainment, check it is also accessible to use or get to. Depending on your budget, the more expensive hotels are often more equipped then the cheaper option.

LOCATION: Many old towns and cities such as Prague or Marrakesh are not great to visit because the cobbles and old architecture can make the trip very uncomfortable in a wheelchair. Much of the USA and Canada have invested money into making everything accessible from transport to shops.

Of course, smaller places may not provide the same level of access. Tenerife and Florida are the two most visited destinations in the world for people with reduced mobility due to the flat, wide, promenades and accessible facilities. Their beaches are open to everyone with the option to hire adapted beach wheelchairs.

Due to a transformation when it hosted the 1992 summer Olympics, the pavements in Barcelona are completely flat and the kerbs are easy to go up and down on. Most of the shops have lifts and the beaches have sections especially designed for wheelchairs to use. Tourist buses are a great way to experience the sights and portable ramps allow wheelchairs on. If gambling sounds like an exciting option, Las Vegas has no limits to wheelchairs, with more accessible hotel rooms than any other city in America. There is a wide variety of adaptations, such as, roll-in showers and baths with built-in or portable seats. Most of the hotels have lifts in their swimming pools and adapted sections at the gambling tables. For a cheaper version, you can take the Eurostar to Lille, France, where the pavements are smooth with ramps where needed.

The old town, however, is mainly cobbled but provisions have been made where possible. For somewhere further afield, Tokyo is highly accessible, except for some sushi restaurants which are downstairs and certain old monuments.

The Sensoji Temple in Asakusa, is one of the most worshipped, and a lift has been built at the back, to ensure everyone can have a viewing. Public transport is completely accessible and the staff will assist you but older towns and cities in Japan are less advanced so would probably not be possible to visit. When possible, it is better to travel out of season so places are not so crowded, and check the average weather temperatures if the heat or cold affects you. Finally, if hiring mobility equipment, such as a scooter, be aware they are often used so are not always in the best condition and may not have the longest lasting battery!

ACCESSIBLE ENTERTAINMENT – FOOD: Skylon, Royal Festival Hall Belvedere Road, Waterloo. The formal restaurant offers a spectacular panorama of London’s skyline, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Thames.



The main restaurant has a step but the Grill is wheelchair accessible. The adapted toilet is situated in the Festival Hall. Valentina Fine Foods, 75 Upper Richmond Rd, Putney, London SW15 2SR The delicatessen/ Italian restaurant chain serves traditional food alongside a 150 Italian wine selection. The entrance is step-free, and although the top floor is not accessible, there are tables and a large disabled toilet on the ground level.

THEATRE: The Forever Machine from Tuesday, May 30 – Saturday, June 3. Access booking 020 7582 7680 Inspired by the creative stories of children in the south-west, award-winning company The Wardrobe Ensemble collaborate with The Bike Shed Theatre, to bring their curious tale to life. Ovalhouse is at 52-54 Kennington Oval, SE11 5SW.