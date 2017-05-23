Sue Domain: And they call it puppy love….

So we’ve had the puppy for a week now. On the day he arrived, my son carried him gently from the car, it was obvious he was nervous and scared at the change that was happening in his life, the puppy that is not my son.

At the same time, I stood there in the doorway welcoming him with my arms wide open, smiling and equally nervous and scared. Would we all be able to cope? Would we be able to train him? Would we be able to even keep him alive?

Are our lives going to be changed upside down and back to front? I mean it’s not that long ago since the boys came out of nappies and became more independent.

Okay, 10 years ago but time flies. So what is the reason for getting a puppy after all these years saying ‘No’ to anybody that asked? Perhaps I was broody. We could have had another baby but my husband was dead set against it, really don’t understand why. So perhaps a puppy was a fair compromise?

I ushered this new addition into our home and into the dining room where we had a metal crate set up with cushions and toys ready and waiting inside. Sparky went straight into the crate, checked it all out and sat down happy and content.

As I stood there with my husband staring at Sparky, like proud parents, we were pleased that he took to his bed so quickly. Then he came out strolled around, sniffing, he weed, we clapped, happy he didn’t do it on his bedding. We then took him for a little visit into the garden, again he strolled around, chilled and relaxed slowly taking in his surroundings. We were so pleased that we had chosen a puppy that was so easy, who slept all day, didn’t bark, didn’t demand, didn’t really want for much.

He pooed and weed outside and when we left the room, he was fine, didn’t cry and in fact it just couldn’t have been any more perfect, that is until day three, when suddenly having gained his confidence and sense of risk, we found out the puppy had a split personality all along. He came to life, found his teeth, started to bite and chew everything. He left smelly presents for us on the dining floor and he has absolutely no bladder control.

When we leave the room he cries and I have had to sleep next door to him to make sure that I got up to let him out at the break of dawn. He has literally taken over our lives and I’m not sure what is going to happen next. Of course we are doing it all wrong.

We should have read the dog manual before we brought him home, then perhaps we would have totally changed our minds. Firstly, I did find out we were underfeeding him. Well, that might explain the fact that he was literally looking for something to eat straight after his meal times, usually trying to bite my toes. He also likes to bite shoes, and drags them off to play with them. He loves to pick up socks and he even managed to pull a sock off one of my feet. He finds random things around the place and turns them into play things, taking them into his crate and adding them to his toy collection. Being a Labrador they are very clever dogs and I have discovered why.

You see Sparky likes to lie down on the sofa on his back and tilt his head backwards over the edge of the sofa so that his head is hanging upside down and all the blood rushes to his head. I think he knows that making the blood flow to his head is good for your brain and will no doubt make him even more intelligent. This puppy knows exactly what he is doing. On my day off, I asked my mum whether she would like to come and meet Sparky, of course she said no, ‘Why would I be even slightly interested in a dog?’ was her reply.

Well, true, I thought perhaps we could have shared the responsibility on that particular day. Instead I went and took my mum to have her eyes tested. I read in the South London Press last week that Specsavers are now Dementia-friendly and also they do hearing tests for the older clientele and can visit you in your own home. I have to say that my mother hasn’t been for an eye test for many years and wears a pair of glasses she picked up from Primark for a couple of pounds. This can’t be good for her or so I thought, I needed to get her properly checked out as I was concerned that her eyesight might not be that great. She isn’t quite in need of a home visit yet, so I made an appointment in our local Specsavers. Firstly, to get there we parked the car down a side road and as I am so paranoid of getting a ticket, I made sure I was parked correctly, reading all the signs.

Coaxing my mum to the opticians was the next step as I had to gently talk her to go somewhere where she doesn’t regularly go and it was not familiar territory. During the check up, every answer to the opticians questions about different lenses was met with a ‘Oh! Yes that’s better. ‘Are we done now?’ My mother had totally confused the optician, but I have to say at the end of the test, she said that my mother has very good vision for her age and the glasses she is currently using are fine.

After the appointment, we were all exhausted, my mum especially. So we made a quick visit into McDonalds where again I had to coax my mum into eating something a bit more substantial, yes, it might not be the healthiest option but she likes it and it was an easy transition from opticians to McDonalds. However, when we got back into the car, the not so lovely traffic warden had left me a present on the windscreen. A parking ticket. I couldn’t believe it. I looked up and saw that I had parked in a resident’s only parking bay. How could I not have seen that? I was furious, it seems that perhaps it’s me that needs glasses and not my mum. I drove back home, furious with myself, annoyed and £55 poorer, as I opened the door, there he was Sparky the puppy, excited at seeing me as he jumped onto my feet, his tail wagging and as I picked him up, happy to see him, I looked across the room towards another unwanted present left on the floor for me which I could see and smell perfectly well. Having a puppy was going to be a challenge…..