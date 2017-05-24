Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Transfer update: Lions boss wants Wolves man – but admits work to be done

By Richard Cawley
0
1824
Photo: Brian Tonks
Millwall boss Neil Harris wants to keep Jed Wallace – but admits there is work to be done to conclude a permanent deal with Wolves.
The 23-year-old had his second loan spell with the Lions when he arrived in January and started Saturday’s 1-0 League One play-off final win over Bradford City.
But Harris says there is no watertight agreement in place that just clicks in following promotion for the winger.
“I feel Jed has really helped us find our form from January onwards – he is a player I’ve got a lot of belief in,” said the Millwall manager.
“He is a player I’d like to work with at Championship level. But at the moment he is a Wolves player and they will have a huge say on what happens with him.
“There is part of an agreement in there that gives us an opportunity to speak to Wolves and the player but it is not close to being agreed.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

