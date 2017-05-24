Transfer update: Lions boss wants Wolves man – but admits work to be done

Millwall boss Neil Harris wants to keep Jed Wallace – but admits there is work to be done to conclude a permanent deal with Wolves.

The 23-year-old had his second loan spell with the Lions when he arrived in January and started Saturday’s 1-0 League One play-off final win over Bradford City.

But Harris says there is no watertight agreement in place that just clicks in following promotion for the winger.

“I feel Jed has really helped us find our form from January onwards – he is a player I’ve got a lot of belief in,” said the Millwall manager.

“He is a player I’d like to work with at Championship level. But at the moment he is a Wolves player and they will have a huge say on what happens with him.

“There is part of an agreement in there that gives us an opportunity to speak to Wolves and the player but it is not close to being agreed.”