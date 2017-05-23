Exclusive: Millwall chairman Berylson will back boss Harris in transfer market – and admits they want deal for Wolves man

Chairman John Berylson has committed himself to footing the bill to make Millwall contenders in the Championship next season.

The Lions secured promotion with just five minutes to go in their League One play-off final against Bradford on Saturday.

Talisman striker and top-scorer Steve Morison latched onto Lee Gregory’s flick-on of Shaun Williams’ cross and smashed his 19th goal of the campaign into the 1-0 at Wembley in front of 53,320 fans.

It gave manager Neil Harris an unprecedented record with the club -the club’s highest goalscorer who has also played in an FA Cup final, won two promotions as a player and now another as the boss.

The Lions have less time than some of their Championship rivals to assemble a squad which can compete.

Berylson says he will dip his hands into his pockets to ensure the Lions do well in the second winger Jed Wallace will be one of his priorities.

“We would like to keep Jed,” said the chairman, “There is an option. It is Neil’s call.

“We know we will have to look at the market. We will look at every position so that we have depth and quality.

“We are planning ahead so that we can do well in the Championship. I still dream of getting promoted, but our task next season just has to be to do well.

“Look at how well Preston, who won the 2015 League One playoffs, did this season. I have not been a seller of players historically, have I? I am not looking to give up anyone because I know I will just have to replace them -and that usually costs more than the money that a sale brings in.

“I will have a better idea of the budget at the end of the week. I am committed. I am aware we will need players coming in.

“I am anxious to see what Neil and David Livermore and the scouts come up with. It is other people’s responsibility to advise me -and I am going to listen.

“Neil wants a young, strong team with a lot of potential, plus a good mix of senior players, which has worked extremely well this season.

“Steve was the oldest guy on the pitch but he must also have been the fittest. Lee and him make a magnificent duo. And we have young strikers behind them.

“We spent five seasons in the Championship last time but in the last couple of years we barely won a game. I did not really enjoy that.”

One thing that will help is that the club has not had the same struggle to find a sponsor for next season this time.

“People see us in a different light to three or four years ago,” revealed the chairman. “The issue of the regeneration has helped change perceptions.

“In the last couple of years, the tide has changed in our favour. We are all set for next season.”

Harris has indicated he wants to keep faith with the players who got the job done and secured Championship football.

He said: “We had various scenarios to deal with. One was staying in the division, and possibly losing players. The second was being able to keep the squad together and adding to it with quality. A lot of the players we’re looking at, we’d love to get in either division. What I will say is my players have been excellent and a lot of them deserve an opportunity to progress.”

Shaun Williams is one of the key men who is a free agent at the end of June.

“You can talk about Shaun Williams on big pitches, not getting around the park, not being physical…but what a good player he is,” said Harris. “What a good lad he is, as well.

“Players are talking about their futures, their livelihoods, their families -living in different countries -and they’ve had to sit tight on that and put in those performances.

“What going up is going to do is give us an opportunity to attract a better quality of player and enable us to keep our best players.”