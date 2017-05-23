Byron Webster has special praise for two key people who have made staying south with Millwall a little less of a strain

Byron Webster has praised Millwall boss Neil Harris for his man-management skills – admitting he has helped ease some of the strain about being based away from home.

The Yorkshireman was a defensive rock for the Lions in the 2016-17 campaign and rightly finished runner-up to Steve Morison in the Player of the Year voting.

Webster shouted that Harris deserved a statue at The Den for his service as both a player and a boss – now winning promotion in both roles – as he walked through Wembley’s mixed zone after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bradford.

“As a player he was a legend and as a manager he is there for everyone, the things that happen behind the scenes – how he’s there for you.

“My family is up north and he comes and speaks to you, gives you an extra day off. I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s a top geezer and a top manager.

“I can’t speak highly enough for my wife (Katie). She does a lot. I’ve got two young kids and it’s tough. There’s no getting away from it, it’s very tough.

“The only reason they’ve gone north is because I need to get my little girl settled in school. My wife has them two to look after, she has a part-time work. She really is a superstar.

“It is tough being away, but it benefits us all in the long run as a family.”

Webster had attracted interest from Sheffield United in the campaign just completed.

So would missing out have made him contemplate seeking a Millwall exit route this summer? His phone starts ringing.

“Possibly….possibly. But I might still have to think about it now. That’s her now on the phone – she might not be too happy!

“The emotions are all over the gaff. We’re going to party tonight, party tomorrow, the next day and probably the next day.

“Football is a crazy sport. They might not want me. Going up to the Championship they might not think I can do it. You never know.”

Webster was one of those to be hit with heavy criticism from fans when Millwall lost their Championship status. He was signed by Ian Holloway in the summer of 2014 but was loaned back to former club Yeovil by February.

He is one who has developed under Harris in League One, and rejects any suggestion he has a point to prove as he gets another shot in the second tier of English football.

“I want to play in the Championship. I feel I deserve to play in the Championship. So we’ll see.

“The only ones I need to do to prove anything to is my family. My kids were here. It’s such a special moment. I did it with Yeovil, we came here and won. I came to Millwall and thought ‘I’ll kick on here’. It didn’t work in the Championship for whatever reason.

“I came back from adversity. I was getting hammered by the fans. It wasn’t nice. I’m not saying I’m going to be the gaffer but they like me.”

Webster and Morison had their celebrations at Wembley delayed as they were selected to carry out drugs tests.

But that was never going to take the edge off play-off final victory.

“It’s the best way to do it,” said Webster. “We knew if we hadn’t won it would’ve been the worst day ever – like last year. But we did it and the rest is history.

“We knew they were going to have a lot of the ball – they are a good team, a very good team. They didn’t really cause us problems….Jordan has pulled off an unbelievable save. Then we’ve got the big man up top that is going to slot it away.

“We know what we’re good at and what we’re not good at. The fans might get frustrated, and whatever else – it’s our tactics and we work hard at it. Credit to the staff and behind the scenes – the manager, Livers and everyone. It’s a great day.”