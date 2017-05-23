Lee Gregory: I’d be happy to discuss new deal at Millwall

Lee Gregory is ready to sign a new contract with Millwall after they secured his ultimate goal – Championship football.

The Lions rejected two bids from Rotherham United at the start of the season with the 28-year-old extending his Den deal until the summer of 2018.

Gregory scored 18 times for Millwall this season and admits he would be happy to pen fresh terms.

“Yeah, why not? I said to the gaffer last year I wanted to be a Championship player. I’m there now and I want to stay there. I want to stay with Millwall, they’re a big club and deserve to be in the Championship. We’re there and now we kick on.

“Look what’s happened now. They [Rotherham] have gone down and we are going up. I’m not going to complain. The gaffer said to me at the start of the year ‘you’re my main striker – you’re staying here’.

“As soon as he said that it was right – done. Brush that off. It’s finished with, let’s go.”

Gregory was one of those Millwall players to be left devastated by Wembley defeat 12 months ago. This time he played his part in Steve Morison’s winner against Bradford, heading the ball into the path of his lurking striker partner.

“To come back this year and do it makes it extra special. The gaffer has been saying we need big-game players.

“Steve is 33 and he’s still doing it. It’s unbelievable. It just works well. It has worked again.”

The last time Gregory played in the Championship it was a huge leap. A gamble by then boss Ian Holloway to snap him up from non-league Halifax in June 2014.

He scored nine times in 41 appearances for the Lions in his only campaign in English football’s second tier.

And Gregory has every confidence he and Morison can continue to be the scourge of opposition defences.

“It doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. The longer Steve carries on the better for me.

“The first year it was about finding my feet. I was bit gutted we got relegated. We’re back there and more experienced, we can’t wait.

“Everyone says the best way to go up is through the play-offs. This is one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life. We’re going to celebrate and look forward to the Championship.

“Okay, we’ve not had as good a season as we had last year, but we’ve gone one better.

“You can forget all them critics, all them good or bad things, whatever, we’ve done what we set out to achieve – whether we finished third or sixth.”