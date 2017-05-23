Fred Onyedinma reveals decision made on his future – Millwall ace in final weeks of Den deal

Fred Onyedinma has made a decision on his future – but refused to reveal it after Millwall’s Wembley triumph.

The 20-year-old winger is out of contract at the end of June but the Lions would be due a fee if he chooses to leave.

When asked about his plans, Onyedinma said: “I’ve made a decision. That’s all I can say. We’ll have to see the next month.”

The Millwall youth product has played less in the closing weeks of the campaign but came on against Bradford to play a crucial role in running the clock down.

Onyedinma admitted it had been “difficult” not to feature so much in the final months but added: “The most important thing, especially towards the end of the season, is promotion. You can’t just think of yourself. You just have to support the team and play your part.

“This is the third proper year of my career and I’ve been to Wembley every year. This is the third time lucky. I’m happy for that. If we’d lost it wouldn’t have been great. I’m just happy that I’ve finally won at Wembley as well.

“Words can’t describe it really. It’s crazy, because last season as well we should have been promoted but unfortunately we didn’t. So this season we proved it right. I’m just delighted for the team, and everyone.

“Some players don’t get lucky enough to play here. I’m just grateful for that.

“We’ve been in the Championship quite a bit before. When I made my debut it was in the Championship. That’s where we belong. From the Championship we can push on and see what happens.”

Onyedinma coaxed at least a couple of fouls out of Bradford players as Millwall ate up the time.

“He [Neil Harris] told me when I get on – just run. I tried to do what I can for the team and try to waste time really.

“I’m just happy we scored and it didn’t go down to extra time and penalties.”