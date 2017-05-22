Greenwich Book Festival top five tips for adults and children

BEST selling and prize winning authors of books for both adults and children are coming to Greenwich for the bank holiday weekend.

The event organised with the University of Greenwich and Greenwich based author and jounalist Patricia Nicol is to be held on Friday May 26 and Saturday May 27. For the third year it is to be held in the stunning grounds of the Old Royal Naval College on the Greenwich riverside.

It is to feature a wide range of talks ranging from writers discussing work with blows away the narrow image of “Muslim Women” to a full bodied journey through the history of booze with suitable refreshments.

Highlights Friday night’s “Pool Party” which is to be a celebration of contemporary women’s writing with Sarah Perry the author of The Essex Serpent, Lisa McInerney who penned The Glorious Heresies and Laura Barnett who wrote The Versions of Us. Also on the bill is Korean violinist Min Kym telling the story of her stolen Stradivarius, a walk round Greenwich with architectural writer Chris Rogers and a tribute to the great novelist Buchi Emecheta.

Fun activities on offer at the Children’s Festival include the chance to celebrate Elmer’s birthday, make comics with Neill Cameron, meet M.G.Leonard and Beetle Boy, and bring a teddy to Michelle Robinson’s Bearspotting event.

Attendees will also be able to catch prize-winning novelists such as Alex Wheatle who wrote Straight Outta Crongton, Peter Bunzl the author of Cogheart and Kiran Millwood Hargrave who penned A Girl of Ink and Stars. There is also to be free all day children’s drop-in creative workshops.

People will also be able to catch some new drama and rehearsed readings of European plays by the University of Greenwich students in their new pop up space. There is also to sessions for aspiring writers, poetry happenings and talks.

Festival co-director and novelist Alex Pheby, who is programme leader for creative writing at the university, says: “The festival brings established and exciting new voices to Greenwich each year, and allows us to showcase students’ work to the public and publishers.”

Ms Nicol, a former deputy arts editor at the Sunday Times, said: “This young London festival reflects the best of the city in being inclusive, welcoming and diverse.”

ADULTS TOP FIVE

1. On the Waterfront: a walk with architectural writer Chris Rogers

Chris Rogers is the author of pocketbook guide How to Read London: a Crash Course in London Architecture, a guide to the capital’s architectural landmarks, movements and history from the Great Fire to the present day. Here he leads a tour of the Old Royal Naval College setting, taking in Inigo Jones, Christopher Wren and looking both across the Thames to Canary Wharf and back from Island Gardens (which we’ll reach via the foot tunnel) to the college. Preceded by a short introductory talk on the grand riverside architecture that Wren’s work began, and followed by a book signing.

The tour, with numbers limited to 45, will start from the Council Room, Queen Anne Building on Friday Mary 26 from 10.30am until noon. Tickets cost £7 or £5 and the event is suitable for 16+

2. The Pool Party – a celebration of women’s writing and music with Sarah Perry, Lisa McInerney, Hisayo Buchanan, Laura Barnett and Kathryn Williams

Held in association with The-Pool.com, with Sarah Perry, author of Waterstones’ prizewinning The Essex Serpent; Lisa McInerney, winner of 2016 Baileys and Desmond Elliott prizes for her darkly comic debut The Glorious Heresies introduces sequel The Blood Miracles; Rowan Hisayo Buchanan discusses acclaimed debut Harmless Like You and Laura Barnett, writer of bestselling The Versions of Us, presents the story and songs of her latest novel, Greatest Hits, with acclaimed singer-songwriter Kathryn Williams. Followed by book signings.

The event is to be held in Queen Mary Undercroft on Friday May 26 from 8pm until 10pm and is for those aged 16+ only. Tickets cost £18 and £15.

3. Watching the Detectives: How to create a crime series with Joseph Knox, Abir Mukherjee and Susie Steiner

Join three rising stars of crime fiction: Joseph Knox lives and breathes detective fiction as the crime buyer for Waterstones and his gritty Manchester-set debut, Sirens, is one of this year’s best sellers. Susie Steiner, author of best selling Missing, Presumed, introduces her second novel featuring DS Manon Bradshaw, Persons Unknown. Abir Mukherjee’s acclaimed debut, historical thriller A Rising Man set in 1920s Viceroy India, featured detective team Captain Sam Wyndham and Sergeant Banerjee. They return in A Necessary Evil, released on 1 June. Critic and novelist Lucy Atkins chairs. Followed by book signings.

The event is to be held in The Queen Mary Undercroft on Saturday May 27 from 10.30am until 11.30am. It is for those aged 16+ and tickets cost £7 and £5

4. The Things I Would Tell You: British Muslim Women Write

Sabrina Mahfouz in conversation with Aliyah Hasinah Holder, Triska Hamid, and Shazea Quraishi.

South London poet and playwright Sabrina Mahfouz has edited a new anthology that blows away the narrow image of the ‘Muslim Woman’, with contributions from literary heavyweights like Kamila Shamsie to performance artists like Aliyah Hasinah Holder. Here, Aliyah and two other contributors, British Iraqi Kurdish journalist Triska Hamid and Pakistani-born, Canadian-raised, British-living poet, playwright and translator Shazea Quraishi, join Sabrina for readings and conversation. Followed by book signings.

The event is to be held in The Queen Mary Undercroft on Saturday May 27 from 1.30pm until 2.30pm. It is for those aged 16+ and tickets cost £7 and £5.

5. Empire of Booze: A British history of alcoholic drinks

In conjunction with Greenwich’s Meantime Brewery, join renowned drinks correspondent Henry Jeffreys on a full-bodied and rich journey through tipples and time, as he reveals the improbable but true story of Britain’s role in creating the world’s finest drinks. Learn why we owe the champagne we drink today to 17th century methods for making sparkling cider, how India Pale Ale become legendary for its ability to withstand the long, hot journeys to the tropics and just how much port William Pitt the Younger used to drink before giving a speech in the House of Commons.

Henry Jeffreys is a regular contributor to the Spectator, the Guardian, the Economist, the Financial Times, the Oldie and Food & Wine magazine. He lives in Blackheath. Empire of Booze is his first book.

The event event is to be held in The Council Room of the Queen Anne Building on Saturday May 27 from 6pm until 6.45pm.

The event is for 18+ only and tickets which include beer cost £7 or £5.

CHILDREN’S TOP FIVE

1. After-School Club: Beginner’s Guide to Bear Spotting

Bear spotting can be tricky – and dangerous and so youngsters are urged to bring along their so favourite teddy to this interactive session of storytelling, music and games. Attendees will be able to find out all about bears with Michelle Robinson whose her Goodnight, Spaceman event was a hit with children at the festival last year. Followed by a book signing.

The event is to be held in the Queen Anne Building on Friday May 26 from 4.30pm until 5.15pm. It is suitable for children aged four to seven and tickets cost £7 and £5

2. Celebrate Elmer Day with storyteller Liz Fost

Saturday is Elmer Day, when events across the country celebrate the loveable Patchwork Elephant. Come and hear tales of Elmer from storyteller Liz Fost. Greenwich Libraries will also be running Elmer craft activities, as part of our free workshops programme from 11am-4pm.

The event is to be held in Queen Anne Building on Saturday May 27 from 10.30am until 11am. It is suitable for children aged two to six and tickets cost £5 and £3.

3. MG Leonard: Beetle Boy meets Beetle Queen

MG Leonard’s multi-award-nominated Beetle Boy introduced Darkus Cuttle and his quest – aided by a six-legged sidekick – to solve the mysterious disappearance of his beloved father from his workplace, the Natural History Museum. Its sequel, Beetle Queen, sees Darkus again pitted against his nemesis, the haute couture villainess Lucretia Cutter. Attendees will be able to hear about the books and why MG Leonard loves beetles.

The event is to be held at the Queen Anne Building on Saturday May 27 from 11.30am until 12.30pm. It is suitable for children aged seven to 12 and tickets cost £7 and £5

4. . Adam Frost: Fun, Awesome Facts and a Parents-v-Kids Quiz!

Fact finding session with questions ranging from “What are the strangest things ever found in a shark’s stomach? To “Could Zombies ever take over the world? The event is led by the winner of a 2016 Blue Peter Book award for his Epic Book of Epicness. Adam Frost is also the author of The Awesome Book of Awesomeness, The Awesome Body Book and his latest, fill-in-your-own-facts, The Book of Me. Join him for a fun interactive session of astounding facts, mind-boggling figures and a thrilling, parents-v-kids quiz.

The event is to be held in the Queen Anne Building on Saturday May 27 from 4.30pm until 5.30pm.. It is suitable for children aged six to 13 and tickets cost £7 and £5.

5. Alex Wheatle discussing Straight Outta Crongton

Award-winning novelist Alex Wheatle discusses his new young adult novel, “Straight Outta Crongton” and his use of London as a literary backdrop. The novel is part of a sequence that occurs on the fictional London estate, South Crongton. Wheatle won the 2016 Guardian Children’s Fiction Prize for his previous novel, Crongton Knights and was awarded an MBE for services to literature in 2008. Alex will be talking to Anna James, journalist and literary scout. Her debut novel, Pages & Co will be published in autumn 2017.

The event is to be held in The Queen Mary Undercroft on Saturday May 27 from 4.30pm until 5.30pm. It is suitable for those aged nine and above and tickets cost £7 and £5.

For the full programme and tickets, go to: www.greenwichbookfest.com