Greenwich’s series of summer festivals kicks of with literary and family fun

The Royal Greenwich Festivals programme is back for this year and is to launch over the bank holiday weekend with Greenwich Family Arts Festival and Greenwich Book Festival. The event featuring a host of free outdoor performances and activities is to have a new addition to the party called Meerkats Menagerie this year.

Events to explore the secret life of the “Urban Meerkat” is to see parks and open spaces across Greenwich transformed into theatrical safari sites for “the lovable and mysterious animals.”

Families will be able to meet “zoologists” undertaking research and join in with meerkat themed games, crafts and activities during the festival which is to run from Sunday June 4 until Sunday July 23. There is also to be free pop up performances and workshops across the borough including circus skills with Charlto’s Hanger Arts group.

The summer program is is to kick off this month with the Greenwich Family Arts Festival from Saturday May 27 until Sunday June 4. The programme includes children's theatre shows at Greenwich Theatre in Crooms Hill and The Tramshed in Woolwich New Road.

The Greenwich Book Festival is also to be held that weekend bringing top adult and children’s author events, discussions and workshops to the Old Royal Naval College campus. The festival organised by the creative writing department at the University of Greenwich is to be held on Friday May 26 and Saturday May 27. Highlights include violinist Myn Kim talking about her acclaimed biography Gone:A Girl, A Violin, A Life Unstrung in addition to The Pool Party celebration of women’s writing with Lisa McInerne, Sarah Perry, Hisayo Buchanan, Laura Barnett and Kathryn Williams.

The summer is also to see the return of the festivals which attract both residents and tourists including Greenwich + Docklands International Festival (GDIF), Greenwich Dances, Greenwich Music Festival, Greenwich World Cultural Festival and Parksfest.

Highlights are set to include large scale artistic displays bringing together music, dance, acrobatics light shows and pyrotechnics the GDIF is famed for. Spectaculars promised for this year include giant colour wheels in Woolwich, a bus journey in reverse in Eltham, a dance adventure in Thamesmead and a giant illuminated moon in Greenwich.

The free shows, organised once again by Bradley Hemmings the joint artistic director for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games are to be held from Friday June 23 to Saturday July 8.

Councillor Denise Scott-McDonald, Greenwich council’s cabinet member for culture, creative industries and community well being, said: “The Royal Greenwich Festivals are a highlight of the capital’s summer calendar and many of the events are free, opening up the arts for all to enjoy.

“The variety of entertainment attracts a large number of local residents as well as visitors from much further afield. Tourism and culture make important contributions to our local economy and help reinforce Royal Greenwich as a must-see destination.”

Greenwich Dances, from Friday June 16 until Saturday July 1 is to provide a host of free dance performances and events across the borough and shows at Greenwich Dance’s grade II listed home at The Borough Hall.

Greenwich Music Festival is to bring one day musical events to the town centres in Eltham, Greenwich and Woolwich between Saturday June 3 until Saturday July 15.

People will be able to get free entry to enjoy the amazing grounds of Eltham Palace and dance in its medieval hall at The Greenwich World Cultural Festival on Sunday July 16.

While Parksfest is to embrace a host of days of open air entertainments at green spaces across the borough organised by residents from the Friends of Parks groups.

For more information visit www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk