NHS worker’s 52 metre high walk over The 02 to flag up awareness of mental health issues

A NHS worker challenged herself to walk over the top of The 02 to flag up awareness of mental health issues.

Farah Butt overcame her initial nervousness to walk 52 metres above the ground over the entertainment venue on Greenwich Peninsula on the route for the Up at The 02 attraction in aid of mental health charity Mind. She undertook the challenge with her friend and colleague (Yahya) Jonathan West.

The Plumstead Common resident who works for in corporate communications for NHS Improvement and is a confidence coach, said: ‘’It was invigorating to climb in the open air and have some physical exercise and has inspired me to want to take part in the three peak challenge for Mind. Some time ago, I experienced depression due to my own personal challenges, which I overcame through prayer and getting involved with personal development and cognitive behavioural therapy. My passion is to work with people to live extraordinary confident lives and fulfill their dreams, whilst removing the stigma attached to mental health as well as promoting good mental and physical health and well being.”

She said: “The staff on hand were all brilliant. It was more challenging climbing down than climbing up and I got to see London like I’ve never seen it before. We were also kitted out with a climb suit, boots and harness.

She said: “My chosen charity for this is Mind – the mental health charity. Mental health isn’t something that people tend to talk about, which doesn’t make it any easier to deal with. I have known someone whose life sadly ended and others whose lives have been affected due to mental health problems. And I’m sure I know other people who are struggling on without anyone knowing, just like hundreds of thousands of people do.”

http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/FarahButt