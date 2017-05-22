Monday, May 22, 2017
Palace boss reveals Ireland trip and friendly against Limerick

Palace boss reveals Ireland trip and friendly against Limerick

By Richard Cawley -
0
469
Crystal Palace's manager Sam Allardyce looks on during the Premier League match at Old Trafford

Crystal Palace will spend part of their preparations for the 2017-18 Premier League season in Ireland.

Eagles boss Sam Allardyce has revealed some of the club’s plans for gearing up ahead of the next campaign.

Palace have already announced a pre-season game against German side Schalke 04.

Allardyce said: “We will go to Ireland for a pre-season work-out and then finish it with a game against my old club Limerick. Then we will be looking for a couple of big games to play at the start of the season, probably European teams, and hopefully by that time we will be ready and raring to go out and win our first Premier League team.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Palace boss reveals Ireland trip and friendly against Limerick