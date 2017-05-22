Palace boss reveals Ireland trip and friendly against Limerick

Crystal Palace will spend part of their preparations for the 2017-18 Premier League season in Ireland.

Eagles boss Sam Allardyce has revealed some of the club’s plans for gearing up ahead of the next campaign.

Palace have already announced a pre-season game against German side Schalke 04.

Allardyce said: “We will go to Ireland for a pre-season work-out and then finish it with a game against my old club Limerick. Then we will be looking for a couple of big games to play at the start of the season, probably European teams, and hopefully by that time we will be ready and raring to go out and win our first Premier League team.”