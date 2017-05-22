Millwall boss reveals that transfer plans won’t majorly shift despite promotion to the Championship

Neil Harris says quite a few of the players that Millwall have targeted for the summer transfer window will stay the same even after League One promotion.

Steve Morison’s late goal at Wembley on Saturday earned the Lions a 1-0 victory in the play-off final and promotion into the Championship.

Harris had already spoken about the fact that planning for the next campaign would start as soon as the club’s fate was known at the weekend.

He said: “We had various scenarios to deal with. One was staying in the division, and possibly losing players. The second was being able to keep the squad together and adding to it with quality. A lot of the players we’re looking at, we’d love to get in either division. Now it is down to me, the chairman and the board to discuss how we move on from here.

“What I will say is my players have been excellent and a lot of them deserve an opportunity to progress.”

One priority signing for Millwall will be Shaun Williams. The midfielder is out of contract at the end of June and looked likely to move on if the South Londoners did not gain promotion.

“Every team has different attributes. You can talk about Shaun Williams on big pitches, not getting around the park, not being physical…but what a good player he is. What a good lad he is, as well. Yes we have got players out of contract. Good players.

“Players are talking about their futures, their livelihoods, their families – living in different countries – and they’ve had to sit tight on that and put in those performances.

“What going up is going to do is give us an opportunity to attract a better quality of player and enable us to keep our best players.”