Neil Harris thanks Lions chief Berylson for resisting summer interest in star men

Millwall boss Neil Harris has thanked chairman John Berylson for not allowing his squad to split up last summer.

The Lions sealed promotion to the Championship with a 1-0 win over Bradford City on Saturday at Wembley.

But that play-off success might never have materialised without knocking back interest for the likes of striker Lee Gregory and centre-back Byron Webster.

Harris, speaking shortly after the play-off final victory over the Bantams, said: “Firstly there are going to be some thank yous – to the chairman and the board, who have been outstanding supporting me and my players.

“Keeping the squad together in the summer. There were some difficult decisions in the summer. The chairman stood strong for me to be able to keep this group of players.

“We had difficult spells. Everyone forgets we had four weeks break and we came back flying. we were brilliant in August. September was a disaster. The players were knackered. I had to give them extra time off, we couldn’t win a game, couldn’t keep a clean sheet. But we kept going, kept hanging in there.

“I knew I had personnel who could achieve long-term. I had good leaders in the group. The FA Cup run has carried us at difficult times. The spirit in the camp – the camaraderie – is phenomenal. The group I played with in 2001 and got promotion, the group I played with in 2004 that got to the FA Cup final, the group I played with in 2009-2010 achieved. This is the same – if not better.

“Bradford were better than us in the first half. We stood strong. We had that belief. I know, for a fact, that there was a gut-feeling in my group.”

Keeper Jordan Archer made a vital save to deny Billy Clarke in the first-half.

The shotstopper retweeted critical old posts from fans shortly after the victory in north London

Harris said: “Jordan be the first to admit he hasn’t had as good a season as he hoped, or we all hoped. Jordan is an individual, along with a lot of us, who have been criticised this year. It’s tough coming back from the play-offs. It’s difficult for young players, the second season – Fred, Mahlon, Ben, Syd – to an extent. It’s no coincidence that everyone says it. First season – crest of a wave. Second season – it’s difficult to produce.

“But when you need key moments in games, Jordan makes a great save. Shaun Hutchinson showed his value as a Millwall centre-half. And then Stevie Morison at the end.”