Monday, May 22, 2017
Lions legend Morison: I hope Shaun Williams signs new Den deal

By Richard Cawley -
0
38
Shaun Williams and Neil Harris embrace Millwall v Bradford City, SkyBet League 1 Play-Off Final, Wembley Stadium, 20 May 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Wembley hero Steve Morison wants Shaun Williams to stay at Millwall.

The Irish midfielder is out of contract at the end of June but the Lions’ promotion to the Championship – following a 1-0 League One play-off final victory over Bradford on Saturday – boosts those prospects.

Morison, who bagged the winner in north London against Bradford, said: “He’s been fantastic, he’s a great football player. At this football club people like him struggle to shine because it’s not what they like, they like a Ben Thompson.

“Shaun Williams is arguably our best player. I just hope he signs a new deal and he’s here next year.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

