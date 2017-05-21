Lions legend Morison: I hope Shaun Williams signs new Den deal

Wembley hero Steve Morison wants Shaun Williams to stay at Millwall.

The Irish midfielder is out of contract at the end of June but the Lions’ promotion to the Championship – following a 1-0 League One play-off final victory over Bradford on Saturday – boosts those prospects.

Morison, who bagged the winner in north London against Bradford, said: “He’s been fantastic, he’s a great football player. At this football club people like him struggle to shine because it’s not what they like, they like a Ben Thompson.

“Shaun Williams is arguably our best player. I just hope he signs a new deal and he’s here next year.”