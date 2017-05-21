Monday, May 22, 2017
Wembley hero Morison: I’ll take fourth from bottom in Championship for Millwall right now

Steve Morison has urged the headlines to be about Millwall’s League One play-off final triumph – and not the section of the club’s fans who spilled onto the pitch at the full-time whistle.

The Lions striker netted a late winner at Wembley to clinch the club’s place in the Championship next season.

And both Morison and Harris could be seen telling supporters to leave the playing area after the 1-0 victory over Bradford City was confirmed.

“I’ve never been so high or so low in such a short period of time, but I don’t want the headlines to be about them,” said Morison. “It should be about us – those people who have ruined it for everybody else should hang their heads in shame.

“It is what it is, you can’t stop people doing stupid things. All that matters is we’ve won the game and we know where we will be playing our football next season.

“I’ve scored in three out of four [club games at Wembley]. Hopefully the headlines will be me and this football club, and not the other stuff.”

Millwall’s Steve Morison (centre) scores his side’s first goal of the game

Morison believes there is nothing the Lions have to fear as they gear up to take on the likes of Hull City, Middlesbrough, QPR and Fulham.

“There are some massive teams, Sunderland, Villa and Leeds. Every team is huge, even Sheffield United and Bolton, who went up. Arguably the biggest teams in League One have gone up this season.

“It’s going to be a massive task. I’d take fourth from bottom right now. We’ll work very, very hard after the summer and it’ll be nice to see how some of these lads cope next year in the Championship. They’re going to have to develop even more.

“It’ll be great. Everyone tries to write people off.”

