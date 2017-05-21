Bradford boss: I came close to clocking goading Millwall fans

Bradford City boss Stuart McCall slammed the Millwall fans who entered the field to goad himself and his staff following the Lions’ play-off final win at Wembley.

Steve Morison’s late goal secured a return to the Championship after a two-year absence for the South London side. On the final whistle, a handful of mostly jubilant Millwall fans invaded the pitch – however some approached the City players and manager to hassle those who ended up on the losing side.

McCall couldn’t understand why some Millwall fans were more interested in aggravating him than celebrating their club’s promotion.

“I don’t understand supporters wanting to come and goad myself, the staff and the players when they’ve won a game,” said the Bantams’ boss.

“Just enjoy your moment. I was close to clocking a couple when they came up into my face. That’s not sour grapes, it’s something you’ve got to learn from.

“I think Wembley have got to learn now. Everyone in the whole place knew the fans were coming on. Get on, but have a line on the halfway line.

“Then 5-10 minutes after the event, an army of stewards walk on. Where were they straight after the game when they should have been on the halfway line? It happens all the time, it’s not just Millwall. Come on the pitch, fine, but stay in your own half and celebrate with your own team.

“You don’t need to start goading us – we’re feeling bad enough as it is. Someone asked me if I was physically assaulted and I 100 per cent wasn’t. Verbally assaulted naturally but that’s not a big deal. It’s not nice though – just enjoy your moment.”