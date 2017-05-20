Millwall boss Harris: We will be competitive in the Championship next season

Neil Harris promised that his Millwall side will be competitive in the Championship next season.

Steve Morison’s late winner secured a Wembley play-off final victory for the South Londoners over Bradford City, with the Lions returning to the second-tier of English football after a two-year absence.

Harris explained that his work to strengthen his squad for the next campaign will begin almost immediately.

“The Championship is a fantastic league,” said the Lions’ boss.

“It’s moved on in the last 10 years hugely. The amount of money in the Championship is phenomenal. I’ve got a really good core group of players, a really good spirit in the camp. There’s no doubt we need to add new faces. I’ve got some players who’ve played in the Championship and some young players who haven’t played at that level.

“I’m going to take the next day or two to consider options and how we move forward but we’re certainly be making sure we’re a competitive side next year.”

Morison’s 19th goal of the campaign further cemented his hero status at The Den and Harris himself knows how it feels to play such an important role with Millwall, having scored well over 100 goals in two spells at the club.

“He’s our talisman,” said Harris of the 33-year-old striker.

“I carried it for a period here as a player. For me, at any football club but certainly at our football club, you have to have a focus. You have to have the main man, you have to have a leader in the front line. Steve will be the first to admit that he’s not always the best player on the pitch, but he’s an integral part of how we play. How he leads the dressing room and aspects of the club he deals with is phenomenal. When we needed that moment of magic, he was the man today.

“I’m a happy manager today. What I will say I’m most delighted about is the character my squad have shown – not just today when we had difficult spells during the game when Bradford were on top of us but throughout the season. To bounce back from a play-off final defeat here and have difficult spells during the season where it didn’t quite come together shows the enormous spirit, camaraderie and desire that we’ve got in the camp. At any stage this season, when we’ve needed a performance or a moment, my players have been able to produce it.”