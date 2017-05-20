Millwall boss Harris apologises to Bradford manager after Wembley pitch invasion

Triumphant Millwall boss Neil Harris apologised to Bradford City manager Stuart McCall for the behaviour of a section of Lions fans on the full time whistle at Wembley.

Steve Morison’s late strike secured a 1-0 win and promotion to the Championship for the South Londoners, and jubilant fans invaded the pitch after the game.

Harris, who has won promotion as a player and a manager with Millwall, condemned the actions of the few supporters.

“I don’t think this is quite the place for that so I don’t condone the people coming onto the pitch,” he said.

“I certainly apologise to Stuart, his staff and his players for them coming on. I’m hoping the fans came on to get their selfies in good nature but certainly don’t condone it. It won’t take away my joy tonight though.”