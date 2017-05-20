Sunday, May 21, 2017
Millwall boss Harris apologises to Bradford manager after Wembley pitch invasion

Millwall boss Harris apologises to Bradford manager after Wembley pitch invasion

By Louis Mendez -
0
403
Millwall v Bradford City, SkyBet League 1 Play-Off Final, Wembley Stadium, 20 May 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Triumphant Millwall boss Neil Harris apologised to Bradford City manager Stuart McCall for the behaviour of a section of Lions fans on the full time whistle at Wembley.

 

Steve Morison’s late strike secured a 1-0 win and promotion to the Championship for the South Londoners, and jubilant fans invaded the pitch after the game.

Harris, who has won promotion as a player and a manager with Millwall, condemned the actions of the few supporters.

Millwall v Bradford City, SkyBet League 1 Play-Off Final, Wembley Stadium, 20 May 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

“I don’t think this is quite the place for that so I don’t condone the people coming onto the pitch,” he said.

 

“I certainly apologise to Stuart, his staff and his players for them coming on. I’m hoping the fans came on to get their selfies in good nature but certainly don’t condone it. It won’t take away my joy tonight though.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Louis Mendez

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Millwall boss Harris apologises to Bradford manager after Wembley pitch invasion