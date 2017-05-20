Millwall 1 Bradford 0 – Steve Morison once again the hero as Lions win promotion to the Championship

Bradford may have played most of the football but there was a creeping inevitability about Millwall’s attritional approach paying off and also about the identity of the Lions’ match-winner.

Gnarled striker Steve Morison was the man in the right place to pounce four minutes from time after Shaun Williams’ cross was headed towards goal by Lee Gregory.

Millwall could argue they might have been a goal ahead by that stage, with Jed Wallace dragging a shot wastefully wide in the 61stminute but the South London side had been outplayed for long periods of the game and had to fall back on that famously redoubtable back line, with goalkeeper Jordan Archer supplying a critical save early on.

Although Williams had given Millwall hope early on with a series of varied corners, Bradford were undeniably on top in the first half, their quick breaks making their opponents’ direct style seem ponderous.

And the Lions would have been a goal down in the 13th minute but for a miraculous sprawling save from Archer who denied Billy Clarke after the influential Mark Marshall had picked him out as Bradford broke swiftly from a Millwall corner.

James Meredith, Tony McMahon – three times – and Charlie Wyke all threatened before the break but Neil Harris’ much-vaunted defence held firm.

Bradford started the second period in the same vein with a Meredith shot deflected and Rory McArdle heading over from McMahon’s free-kick but Millwall had their first clear sight of goal when Gregory split the Bantams defence and Wallace drove wide with only Colin Doyle to beat.

McArdle again headed over and Meredith headed off-target for Bradford either side of Millwall veteran Morison seeing a shot charged down by McArdle in the area as the Yorkshire side’s expansive football began to take its toll on the Bantams.