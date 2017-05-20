Millwall v Bradford team line-ups: Lions unchanged for Wembley decider

Millwall and Bradford have both named unchanged sides for today’s League One play-off final at Wembley.

The Lions stick with the starting line-up which secured them a 3-1 win at Scunthorpe United in the second leg of their semi-final.

Shaun Cummings, who had been a doubt with a hamstring injury, does not make the matchday 18. And left-back Joe Martin is another to miss out.

Millwall: Archer, Romeo, Hutchinson, Webster, Craig, O’Brien, Wallace, Williams, Abdou, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Worrall, Thompson, Onyedinma, Butcher, Ferguson, Cooper.

Bradford: Doyle, Meredith, Law, Vincelot, Marshall, Wyke, Clarke, Cullen, Knight-Percival, McArdle, McMahon. Subs: Sattlemaier, Darby, Dieng, Hiwula, Gilliead, Jones, Kilgallon.