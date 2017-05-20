Saturday, May 20, 2017
Crystal Palace boss unable to confirm if duo have penned contract extensions

By Richard Cawley -
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey

Sam Allardyce says he is unable to confirm whether Wayne Hennessey and Damien Delaney have signed new contracts at Crystal Palace.

Both were due to be free agents at the end of this season but the South London Press was told that goalkeeper Hennessey had agreed new terms at least a couple of months ago.

Delaney has been a superb value-for-money signing since being snapped up on a free transfer, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League and consolidating itself there.

“I can’t say anything,” said Palace boss Allardyce. “The chairman has not informed me in that area, so I cannot say publicly that we either have or we haven’t.

“We will go over that next week in our meeting. You’ll find out after that who will stay and who will be going.”

