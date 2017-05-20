Saturday, May 20, 2017
Lee Gregory hails strike partner Steve Morison – I’m the first to listen to Millwall frontman

By Richard Cawley -
Steve Morison told the South London Press last month that Millwall’s promotion hopes hinged on his displays – and striker partner Lee Gregory agrees.

“The harsh fact is when I play well we win games of football,” was the assessment of the Lions vice-captain, whose equaliser in the semi-final second leg was a huge shot in the arm.

Morison went on to pick up an assist for Gregory’s header and then rammed home the third against Scunthorpe to take the South London club back to Wembley for a second successive season.

“We need him in our team – 100 per cent,” said Gregory. “I’ve been saying that ever since he came.

“He is so important to us in the way we work – the way I work.

“I learn a lot from him as well. I’m still only 28 – I’m still learning. He has been there and done that.

“If he tells me something, I’m the first to listen. So is everyone else. Everyone looks up to him.

“He has been to Wembley and won and lost. He knows what he is talking about. Steve is just a good person to have in the team.”

