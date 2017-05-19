Crystal Palace unveil new home kit for 2017-18 season

Crystal Palace have launched their new home kit for 2017-18.

Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha, Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon and Andros Townsend were photographed in the new red and blue strip by London-based photographer Greg Coleman in Crystal Palace park’s ‘secret subway’ – one of the last remaining structures from the Crystal Palace which burnt down in 1936.

A Palace press release said: “It features the five boroughs at the heart of South London that converge at Crystal Palace – Bromley, Croydon, Lambeth, Lewisham and Southwark – on the back of the shirt.”

Chairman Steve Parish said: “We are incredibly proud of our South London roots and wanted to celebrate this in our new home kit design.”

The kit has been designed by Macron, with a new main shirt sponsor to be announced in the near future.

Adult shirts are priced from £44.99 and junior shirts from £34.99.

Fans can pre-order the kit now, to be the first to own it at https://retail.cpfcstore.co.uk/retail-department.aspx?deptId=22

Watch video of the kit launch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJ8i2StYlC0