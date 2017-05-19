Charlton declare Ricky Holmes is not for sale as Sheffield United bid for star man

Charlton have told Sheffield United that Ricky Holmes is not for sale – after the Championship new boys made a bid for the winger.

The Blades had been linked with Holmes after winning the League One title, with their boss Chris Wilder working with the player in the 2015-16 campaign at Northampton Town.

The South London Press has been told that Charlton have received an offer but made it clear they have no intention of parting with the attacker, who won the Player of the Year award.

It would be a disaster if the Addicks were to lose one of their few standout performers from the past campaign. Boss Karl Robinson recently told our newspaper that they want to sit down for talks with Holmes, who has 12 months to run on his contract, and discuss handing him improved terms.