Byron Webster topped up tan on last visit to Wembley – Millwall man on “rubbish” afternoon and a second crack at play-off glory

Byron Webster was able to top up his tan when Millwall fell short at Wembley 12 months ago – this time he wants to be basking in the glow of play-off final victory.

The Lions centre-back was forced to pull out of last season’s game against Barnsley just 30 minutes before kick-off as a troublesome hamstring injury flared back up.

Webster has missed just two games this season – back-to-back in December – and finished runner-up to Steve Morison for Player of the Season.

“I felt my hamstring in the second leg against Bradford,” recalled Webster about events in 2016.

“Physios worked their magic and we thought it was okay. I did two days of training before the game and then it went in the warm-up. We were doing a few sprints.

“I had a scan a few days later and there was a grade two tear. There was no way of playing.

“I was sat next to the dugout and watched the game. I got a great tan because it was a nice day! It was rubbish. Really rubbish.

“I remember going into the changing room and lads were coming up to me. I was wishing them all the best but I was down. Until Fordy [David Forde] came up to me and said ‘get a smile on your face, the lads are going to do it’. It was not meant to be but we are there again this year – hoping to go one better.

“Luckily this year I am fit and healthy. I have been taking it easy in training! It is all fine. It will be all guns blazing.”

The difference between success and failure in north London will fall into place Saturday night.

Defeat and there is at least a risk of losing some of their star men.

“There is no getting away from it – it is massive,” said Webster. “We all want to play in the Championship. It is a big game.

“It benefits the club, us a players and I am sure the fans would like to be playing Leeds, Sunderland and teams like that.

“The manager does not put any pressure on us, he is top-drawer, but we put pressure on ourselves.”

The Leeds-born 30-year-old was playing non-league football for Harrogate Town when he chose to join Czech Republic club FK Banik Most in 2007.

He returned to the UK to sign for Doncaster Rovers – then in the Championship – two years later.

“I fell out with a manager in England and was not interested in football. Then Igot an opportunity to go out there and really enjoyed it. It kickstarted my career again. I was only young – you learn a lot about yourself. Life skills off the pitch as well as a different style of playing.

“An agent rang my dad. There was no risk. I went out there and fell back in love with the game.

“There was no pressure if someone was hammering me because I did not know what they were saying! The rest is history. I went out there and really enjoyed it. I wanted to get back to England.”