Former Millwall keeper looking to break Lions’ hearts at Wembley

Former Millwall keeper Colin Doyle is set for his first taste of action at Wembley – and will look to break Lions hearts.

The 31-year-old stopper had a loan stint with the South London club in the 2005-06 campaign – playing 14 times and acting as Andy Marshall’s understudy.

Doyle did not make the bench when Birmingham City won the League Cup in February 2011 but has made 49 appearances for Bradford on their journey to this season’s League One play-off final.

He was a teenager starting in the game when his Millwall move came about.

Doyle said: “It was disappointing we got relegated that year but I enjoyed my time there. Colin Lee was the manager but he got the sack after a month and Dave Tuttle took over.

“I played a lot of football. I was only 18 at the time, so I was enjoying playing in the Championship.”

Doyle is relishing a start at the national stadium and reckons the promotion decider will be a tight affair.

“It’s going to be a tough day but we’re raring to go,” he said.

“There’s obviously a bit of pressure going into the game but that’s what you want as players.

“As a professional footballer, these are the games you want to be playing in.

“We’ve worked hard this week and know which way we want to play.”