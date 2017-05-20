Jason Puncheon reflects on Crystal Palace’s campaign – and relief at Manchester United being pressure-free

Jason Puncheon is well-placed to look back at the last 10 months – as a key fixture of the Crystal Palace side which only secured safety with one Premier League fixture remaining.

The midfielder captained the Eagles as their 4-0 win over relegation rivals Hull City at a sunny Selhurst Park on Sunday took them onto 41 points and mathematical safety.

Puncheon has missed just two Premier League games this season – Leicester away and Manchester United at home.

Alan Pardew was sacked in late December after Palace endured the worst 2016 calendar year out of all 92 professional clubs in England. Sam Allardyce came in soon after, but the Eagles only stayed off bottom spot at one stage thanks to goal difference.

“From where we were in January to where we are now, it’s a credit to everyone,” said Puncheon. “Everyone has to take a massive amount of credit.

“The gaffer came in just before the new year and has been brilliant. He bought in his players and they’ve been brilliant since they came in and lifted everyone – we saw everyone gel together.”

That togetherness has seen a small core of Palace players involved with an injury-decimated squad for nearly all 43 league and cup games this season.

Joel Ward (41 appearances in total) is the only Palace player to have started every Premier League game this season, and only missed being part of the squad once, for the EFL Cup game against Blackpool.

Ward is a member of the exclusive ’40-or-more appearances club’ which also includes Andros Townsend (40). Townsend missed just one squad selection this season, after not making the Watford Boxing Day fixture.

Christian Benteke (39) is set to join the ’40 club’ at Old Trafford if he gets selected for the final day clash. Puncheon (38) just missed out. He is followed by fellow South Londoner Wilf Zaha (36) and then Yohan Cabaye (35), Damien Delaney (33), Martin Kelly (33) and Wayne Hennessey (30).

It was a nod to the hot and then cold nature of Palace’s campaign that they went from the low of a 5-0 away drubbing at Manchester City to a 4-0 success over Hull, who join Middlesbrough and Sunderland in the Championship next season.

“Everyone forgot about that [Manchester City] quickly,” said Puncheon. “You have blips and it happens, but if we didn’t get the run of results that we put together from January onwards maybe it would have been difficult, but we did that and maybe gave ourselves a bit of breathing space, which allowed us to be in the position we were able to be in against Hull.

“We lost Mama [Mamadou Sakho] in that period and he was crucial for us. But then Kels [Martin Kelly] stepped in and he’s been brilliant. [James] Tomkins played through an injury on Sunday, so did Andros [Townsend] and Yohan [Cabaye] too. We were stretched at times.”

Despite the list of walking wounded, the home side eased any nerves early on against Hull when Zaha coolly slotted home on three minutes after a defensive mistake from the visitors.

A Benteke header from a corner gave the Eagles some comfort, before late goals from Luka Milivojevic and Patrick Van Aanholt completed the rout to send Hull down and keep Palace in the top-flight for a fifth consecutive season – the first time in the 112-year history.

“We were convincing winners,” said Puncheon, who brought out his young family onto the pitch as firstly mascots, and then to accompany him on the post-match lap of appreciation.

“Apart from a period in the first part of the second half – they’re going to have periods – but we sort of nullified that and we saw ourselves through.

“To win 4-0 in the last game of the season at home in those circumstances was brilliant and a great credit to everyone.

“It’s extra special when you’re captain, but the most important thing for us was staying up.

“We did that and were by far the better team over the 90 minutes. It was a special day for me and my family. It’s an even better feeling when you get through what we’ve got through.”

Going into the game Hull had to win to stand any chance of staying up while Palace knew a point would be enough.

“I did a speech before the game,” said Puncheon about the mood in the changing room before and after the Hull game. “I just said everyone’s been saying all season we shouldn’t be in this position but we are and we’ve got to prove them right.

“We did that from the first minute to the last minute.

“Everyone is relieved in there – but everyone is full of belief and we’re looking forward to next season.

“It’s brilliant for us to go into the final game with no pressure. We would have probably liked to have gone into Sunday’s game without any pressure. But we’ve done it and it’s over now.”