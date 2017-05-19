Crystal Palace spent £40million-plus during “sensational” January transfer window

Steve Parish has revealed that Crystal Palace spent a whopping £40million in the January transfer window.

The Eagles splashed out to bring in Luka Milivojevic, Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp – as well as paying a loan fee to Liverpool for Mamadou Sakho.

Palace chairman Parish told Holmesdale Radio: “We were losing and we spent gross £40million – plus wages.

“Even Sam [Allardyce] rang me and said ‘I have never been at the top of spending in a transfer window in my managerial

career’. I think it put a bit of pressure on him!”

Parish and his other major shareholders – American duo Joshua Harris and David Blitzer – were left to stump up the bulk of the cash along with a number of far smaller investors.

“People had to write cheques,” said Parish. “I had to ring people up and say ‘I need this much, I need this much’. I put my bit in but I was relying on everybody else to do it. It was a real show of support when things aren’t going well.

“Looking back, we had a sensationaltransfer window in January – if you look at how Jeffrey has played and Patrick getting a key goal against Middlesbrough.

“Luka came from a league where he had been at a top team and then had to run, chase and harry. There are not many who come into this league and hit the ground running like he has.

“Mamadou Sakho was absolutely key for us in the seven games he played and then unfortunately got injured. If he hadn’t then I think we’d have got it done sooner.

“When the going got tough we got going and secured our safety.

“The third and fourth years in the Premier League are the hardest. You’ve got to a wagebill where you are not generating any cash. It gets a little bit tough but we hope we make right decisions overall.

“I think we did. Of course at one point I was getting brick bats for selling Dwight Gayle and Glenn Murray. But neither player was going to be content being on the bench.

“We want to push on but we’ve learned our lessons – we tried to change the style of play and make ourselves better. But we got ourselves in all sorts of problems and got in a bit of a muddle.

“If you are going to change, you need to change a lot more slowly. The focus has to be on survival first.

“Sam is a pragmatic character, as am I. We’ll try to get next season off to a good start, like we did the season before under Alan [Pardew], to get a bit of breathing space.”