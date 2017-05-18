Millwall boss relaxed about Wembley visits – as some of squad choose not to head to national stadium ahead of League One play-off final

Neil Harris is totally relaxed about Millwall’s players deciding whether to size up Wembley before Saturday’s League One play-off final against Bradford.

Some of the Lions squad went to the national stadium earlier this week.

But Harris admitted that some of his squad – who had not had experience of playing there before – opted not to go.

“There were a couple of boys who had played there before who wanted to go – and a couple of boys who hadn’t who wanted to go,” he said.

“A lot who had played there before didn’t want to go. A couple who hadn’t played there didn’t want to go either, they wanted to take it as a normal away game.

“I’m really open-minded. It was optional. It is what works for you and what works for my team.”