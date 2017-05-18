When will Millwall boss Neil Harris tell players his Wembley team? Boss not giving much away

Neil Harris admits he mixes up when he announces his Millwall starting line-ups – and is giving nothing away ahead of Saturday’s League One play-off final against Bradford.

The Lions only have one injury doubt for Wembley Stadium with Shaun Cummings (hamstring) unable to train in the first part of the week.

And Harris is set to disappoint some of his players when he names his match day 18 to face the Bantams.

“That’s always tough,” he said. “We’ve got really good pros, really good lads who have missed out on the 18 at times. That is tough. They all want to be involved. We feel we’ve built a nucleus of a 20-man squad who can all play.

“People will unfortunately miss out. That is the nature of the game. It’s not the easiest part of the job.”

When it comes to telling his players the team for this weekend, Harris was giving nothing away.

“My players will find out when I tell them,” he said. “We vary it based on preparation time. Sometimes if we play Tuesday-Wednesday before a Saturday then I don’t always name a team on Friday – just because the preparation time is so short.

“Other times you don’t want to name it because you are waiting on an injury update or illness. Sometimes I wait for clear thoughts in my mind and take extra time to consider my opposition.

“Does it make much of a difference to the players? Sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn’t. It can make some players play with more freedom.”