Ice-hockey: Streatham Storm win English Women’s Premier League title

Streatham Storm, London’s only women’s ice hockey team, romped to the English Women’s Premier League title on Sunday with a thumping 12-1 win at Chelmsford that clinched promotion to the top level Elite league for next season.

There were scenes of delight as the final hooter went, with the team huddling in celebration on the ice and their noisy band of travelling supporters cheering from the stands.

“It feels amazing,” said skipper Hannah Carnegy, who has stuck with the club through thick and thin in recent years to help steer the team back to winning ways. “I think that was the best we have played all season. Everybody played at high intensity from the start right through to the end of the third period.”

The win was the culmination of a breakthrough season for a club with the ambition to build one of the best women’s ice hockey outfits in the land. Promotion to the top tier has been secured and the club has gained important depth by also building a Storm team competing strongly in the third tier Division One. The D1 team had its own victory on Saturday, beating Solent 5-1 at home to hold on to third place with one match remaining.

“It’s a great achievement by all the players,” said club head coach Sam Nicoll. “Now we must move on to make sure we are competitive in the Elite league and aim for promotion next year from D1 to the Premier league.”

Storm went into Sunday’s decider in determined but apprehensive mood, needing at least a draw to take the title but knowing a loss would see Chelmsford Cobras skating off with the spoils. Storm’s only league loss was a 4-3 home defeat to the Cobras early in the season.

Melissa Reidelberger settled Storm nerves on nine minutes with a neat goal off an assist by Rachael Wood. The Cobras had an opportunity to get on the board on a power play four minutes later. But some great penalty killing saw Isabell Whiteley release Joanna Li How Cheong on a breakaway. She made no mistake with a snap shot into the net, the short-handed goal drawing roars of approval from the Streatham fans.

Whiteley made it 3-0 with a sharp wrist shot, but the Cobras pulled one back just 10 seconds before the first break to boost the home side. The game could have changed when Chelmsford had a second power play just seconds into the second period. Again the Storm penalty kill was up to the task. Carolyn Scott then fired Storm back into a three goal lead within a minute of the return to even strength with an unassisted snipe that was to be the first of a hat trick for her.

A classy score from Jennifer Lawrence from a pass across the front of the net by Tiffany Trood and another when Danielle Hogan fed for Wood to convert took the score to 6-1 going into the final period. The band of Storm supporters were now in fine voice, sensing glory was only minutes a way.

A tiring Cobras team, missing some regular players and having not played a league match for some weeks, battled on doggedly, but the day was not theirs. Further goals from Jamie Endrizzi, Scott (2), Fiona King, Reidelberger and Wood saw out the game for Streatham to spark wild celebrations.

“We have come a long way in the last three seasons,” said Carnegy. “The core of loyal players have worked really hard and we have been able to recruit some great newcomers to the squad. Sam has got us playing excellent hockey and there is a great spirit in the club. It has been great to be a part of it.”

Storm are always on the lookout for new recruits, including beginners and experienced players. Email streathamstorm@gmail.com. They are also looking for local sponsors for next season – a great opportunity to back women in sport. Contact Hugh Carnegy, Club manager, via streathamstorm@gmail.com.