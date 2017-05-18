Hercules Wimbledon Athletics: Sprint duo impress in Jamaica

Hercules Wimbledon Athletic Club’s top sprinters Rechmial Miller and Theo Etienne warmed up for their appearance in Sunday’s prestigious Loughborough International Meeting with some impressive performances in an international meeting in Jamaica.

Miller, 18, in his first races since reaching the 100m final in last season’s IAAF World Junior Championships in Poland, raced to the top of the 2017 UK under 20 rankings for both the 100 and 200m. He clocked 10.36 seconds over the shorter distance and then stormed to victory in his 200m race in 21.07, his first appearance over the longer sprint distance since June 2014 when he clocked 21.24. His 200m time also broke the long-standing Hercules Wimbledon junior club record of 20.4 set by Jason Halifax back in 1986 – 13 years before Miller was born. His performance also puts him sixth in the Surrey all-time junior rankings.

Miller’s performances proved he has fully recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained in the 100m final in Poland last July when he limped over the line in eighth place. He was in with a chance of a medal after showing good form in his heat and semi-final clocking 10.37. Miller will be looking to improve on his legal lifetime best of 10.34 set at the Loughborough meeting last season when he returns there on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Etienne, in his first race since reaching the European indoor 60m final in Belgrade in March won his 100m race in 10.37, the fastest time he has achieved so early in the season, better than the 10.62 he managed at Loughborough 12 months ago and not far off his legal personal of 10.23 set at Lee Valley last July.

Top Hercules Wimbledon sprint coach Paul Miller, who took the pair to Jamaica, said: “It was good to see Rechmial has fully recovered from the injury and disappointment he suffered in Poland last year. He will be competing for the GB Junior team in the match event on Sunday while Theo will be in a guest race.”

They will both be targeting major championships in July – Miller the European junior championships in Italy and Etienne the European under 23 championships in Poland.

Some of Paul Miller’s charges showed winning form at the annual Surrey track and field championships at Kingsmeadow Stadium over the weekend as Hercules Wimbledon runners dominated the sprint events. He had a hat-trick of winners with Jaleel Roper and Zipporah Golding the taking the boys and girls under 15 100m gold medals and Nkasi Onyejekwe the girls under 13 title while another Hercules Wimbledon sprinter, Max Mondelli, taking a year out from studying at Harvard University took gold in the senior men’s 200m in 21.74 to make it a quartet of sprint titles.

Golding improved three times on her previous best of 12.80 set in April when she clocked 12.65 and 12.60 in her heat and semi-final before taking the gold medal in 12.48. Onyejekwe also twice improved own her previous best of 13.74 set last season in winning her heat and final in 13.55 and 13.52.

A fifth Hercules Wimbledon gold medal winner at Kingsmeadow was Sean Hall, who retained his senior men’s 800m title taking the lead after the first bend to win in 1:54.05. Darcy O’Shea took silver in the under 13 girls high jump, Ben Toomer and Fred Slemeck took silver and bronze in the senior men’s 5000m and Heather Jones took bronze in the senior women’s 400m hurdles.

Hercules Wimbledon had a pair of parkrun winners on Saturday with Jonny Cornish heading home a 1330-strong field at Bushy Park in 15:38 and David Grima winning at Kingston while Lauren Ermitage and Sophie Crump were the first two girls in the Wimbledon Park junior parkrun on Sunday.

Hercules Wimbledon face a busy few days competing in their second Southern Athletics League match at Dartford on Sunday, their second Southern Veterans League London South division match at Ewell on Monday and their second Rosenheim League Eastern Division match at Croydon on Wednesday. The men’s will be icing to repeat their first matchh success in the Southern Veterans League at Kingsmeadow. The midweek matches both start at 6.30pm.