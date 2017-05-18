Marcus Hook’s Surrey Cricket Club column – dark cloud will remain hanging over County Championship game

To the naked eye, the early season crowd numbers at the Oval have been pretty healthy. But cricket, particularly county cricket, now has a massive internet following. The BBC’s ball-by-ball commentaries for the first three rounds of Specsavers County Championship matches attracted over 4 million page views.

At a time when the England and Wales Cricket Board is saying the game needs a new audience in order to survive, one wonders what’s so wrong with the current one.

With the championship – to many, the jewel in county cricket’s crown – resuming, a cloud of uncertainty looks set to hang over the four-day game for the next three seasons, while the impact of the city-based T20 tournament materialises.

I know a number of Surrey members were disappointed the club chose to vote in favour of the city-based proposal, unlike Essex and Middlesex who opposed the change to the ECB rules that now mean things can progress to the next stage – the renegotiation of the TV rights deal.

What surprised me about Surrey’s stance is the fact that I am yet to speak to an employee of the club who thinks another Twenty20 tournament is an improvement on what exists now, in the NatWest T20 Blast.

I cannot help feeling that two T20 competitions will lead to a further reduction in the number of four-day matches. In fact, I’ll make a prediction – by 2022 the County Championship will be split into three divisions, with each team playing ten games a season.

If, as the chairman of the ECB says, the Blast is “mediocre”, what’s stopping him allowing counties to field four overseas players in the T20 Blast, like the IPL in India and just as the city-based teams will have the luxury of doing when the new competition gets underway in 2020? A cynic would suggest the ECB is determined to devalue the T20 Blast.

Richard Gould, Surrey’s chief executive said at the club’s AGM that the game has opted to go in a direction Surrey would prefer it hadn’t. But he added: “Surrey have a lot to lose and it would have been utterly futile to have stood against the proposal.”

The group phase of the Royal London Cup was littered with breath-taking batting performances like Roelof van der Merwe’s unbeaten 165 (batting at number seven!) for Somerset against Surrey and Darren Stevens’s one-day career best 147 off just 67 balls for Kent against Glamorgan.

But given the dominance of willow over leather, perhaps the real heroes are those who defied the odds with the ball. Jade Dernbach’s economy rate of 3.84 runs per over – the best in the competition – not to mention his 10 wickets at 10.70 apiece explains why his absence for the last five group matches left Surrey in a bit of a pickle.

I thought it bizarre that Middlesex, Surrey’s next County Championship opponents, overlooked Stevie Eskinazi and Sam Robson when it came to the 50-over stuff, even though both were averaging over 70 with the bat in the championship.

I’m told it was because the North Londoners’ priority was getting Nick Compton back into form. Compton’s average of 13.25 in the One-Day Cup suggests the move backfired. Furthermore, Surrey must be delighted that Eskinazi and Robson have seen precious little cricket in the last month.

Finally, last Friday, the former England captain Kevin Pietersen tweeted “So, @surreycricket have made me incredibly happy in the last 24hrs…! What a club! Will make announcement in a couple weeks!” I’m not sure any of us can wait that long, but watch this space.