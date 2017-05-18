Transfer update: Palace boss warns only right deals for club will pave way for exits

Sam Allardyce has warned that Crystal Palace players will only be on the move this summer if the price is right.

The Eagles finish their Premier League campaign at Manchester United on Sunday.

And Allardyce has already turned his attention to transfer activity, admitting a list of targets has already been compiled.

But there will also be exits, with the likes of Chung-Yong Lee expected to attract interest.

“There will be a few players leaving the club and we’ll decide on that next week,” said Allardyce. “There will be a few players who want to leave the club because they have had a sniff somewhere else.

“If they pay the right price that might be the case. If they don’t pay the right price we won’t sell them.”