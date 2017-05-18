Thursday, May 18, 2017
Andros Townsend likely to miss Old Trafford finish as Crystal Palace boss...

Andros Townsend likely to miss Old Trafford finish as Crystal Palace boss slams Premier League for not switching game

By Richard Cawley -
0
323
Crystal Palace v Hull City, Premier League, Selhurst Park, 14 May 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Sam Allardyce has criticised the Premier League for not moving Crystal Palace’s final Premier League game of the season forward and aiding Manchester United’s Europa League preparations.

This weekend’s game at Old Trafford has nothing major resting on it.

But United face Ajax on Wednesday night as they look to land major silverware.

Andros Townsend is set to miss out for Palace due to a niggling Achilles problem but Allardyce will go as strong as possible – even though Jose Mourinho is set to make wholesale changes.

Allardyce said: “Yohan Cabaye is still feeling his foot. James Tomkins looks like he will be okay. There will be some changes to the team.

“But my team want to play at Old Trafford – they don’t want to be left out. They want to finish off at one of the best venues in football.

“There is no doubt they could easily have done that [moved the game forward 24 hours] and given them [United] the best chance to win a European cup. It is a great shame we are not like other countries, who would bend over in terms of fixtures to try and help their teams.

“It has been a tremendous effort [by United] with no help from the Premier League. It wouldn’t happen abroad. There is nothing on our fixture – we’re not going to influence things with our result.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Andros Townsend likely to miss Old Trafford finish as Crystal Palace boss...