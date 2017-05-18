Andros Townsend likely to miss Old Trafford finish as Crystal Palace boss slams Premier League for not switching game

Sam Allardyce has criticised the Premier League for not moving Crystal Palace’s final Premier League game of the season forward and aiding Manchester United’s Europa League preparations.

This weekend’s game at Old Trafford has nothing major resting on it.

But United face Ajax on Wednesday night as they look to land major silverware.

Andros Townsend is set to miss out for Palace due to a niggling Achilles problem but Allardyce will go as strong as possible – even though Jose Mourinho is set to make wholesale changes.

Allardyce said: “Yohan Cabaye is still feeling his foot. James Tomkins looks like he will be okay. There will be some changes to the team.

“But my team want to play at Old Trafford – they don’t want to be left out. They want to finish off at one of the best venues in football.

“There is no doubt they could easily have done that [moved the game forward 24 hours] and given them [United] the best chance to win a European cup. It is a great shame we are not like other countries, who would bend over in terms of fixtures to try and help their teams.

“It has been a tremendous effort [by United] with no help from the Premier League. It wouldn’t happen abroad. There is nothing on our fixture – we’re not going to influence things with our result.”