Wilfried Zaha will have to hit even greater heights at Crystal Palace when new deal is signed

By Richard Cawley -
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha applauds the crowd as he leaves the pitch PA Photos

Sam Allardyce says he will be demanding even more from Wilfried Zaha if the winger signs a lucrative new contract at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles look determined to head off summer interest by locking the Ivory Coast international down on improved terms.

One report this week stated that Zaha would be paid £110,000 a week.

“I think we’re in negotiations but I don’t know how far it is off [being concluded],” said Eagles boss Allardyce. “I certainly don’t know what the figures are, other than I’d expect the figures bandied in a paper have been hugely exaggerated.

“It will be great if he signs. He loves Palace. He has come back from Manchester United and is flourishing. He has got lots of ability but with a bigger contract comes bigger responsibility.

“When he gets a bigger contract I’ll be expecting a lot more than I am already getting – which is saying a lot! Because I’m getting a lot already.”

