Parents bid to focus voters’ minds on schools funding

Parents have stepped up their fight against schools cuts with a planned debate on the future of teaching and a park picnic.

The Fair Funding for All Schools Lambeth campaign wants to focus minds on education, with three weeks to go until the general election.

They have called for a reverse on the government’s policy of diverting funding away from London to more rural regions.

A General Election Education Debate, with a question and answer session, at Trinity House in Clapham from 7:30pm on Tuesday will feature speakers including the Green Party’s Gulnar Hasnian, Labour’s Kate Hoey and the Lib Dem’s George Turner plus a Lambeth parent Sinéad McBrearty.

They are also staging a Lambeth Loves Schools Picnic on Streatham Common next Friday [May 26] as part of a national day of action. Parents, pupils and teachers will come together at events in parks and high streets up and down the country to raise awareness of planned school funding cuts.

Local dad and star of Sky’s Jamestown Jason Flemyng will be there, along with Labour’s Chuka Ummuna, Lib Dem Alex Davies and the Greens’ Nicol Grifiths.

There will also be a poster competition, with children creating posters showing what they love about their school. These will be displayed at the picnic and five winning entries will be published in the local paper.

The National Audit Office, Institute for Fiscal Studies and cross-party MPs on the Public Accounts Committee have confirmed schools face a £3bn shortfall by 2020 requiring schools to make cuts of 8 per cent to balance their books. The latest numbers point to a budget reduction of £28.1m for Lambeth by 2019.