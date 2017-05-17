Charlton Athletic release Roger Johnson

Roger Johnson has been released by Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks have also confirmed that left-back Adam Chicksen will not be offered new terms – as revealed exclusively last week by the South London Press.

Dimitar Mitov, Chris Millar and Terell Thomas are also heading out of SE7.

Johnson, 34, signed an 18-month deal with Charlton when he signed for a second spell in January 2016 – one of a number of arrivals in that window as the club battled unsuccessfully against relegation from the Championship.

He became a target for fans after a verbal exchange at the end of their opening day defeat at Bury. Johnson featured just six times more in that campaign – but only once in League One.