Palace boss set for transfer talks – with chairman Parish confirming they will push for Liverpool star

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce will sit down with chairman Steve Parish after Sunday’s match at Manchester United to thrash out transfer plans.

The Eagles secured Premier League safety with a 4-0 thumping of Hull City at Selhurst Park at the weekend – a result which sent their opponents down.

Goalkeeper Julian Speroni has signed a 12-month contract extension but there are doubts over the future of centre-back Damien Delaney, a free agent at the end of next month, while Yohan Cabaye has been the subject of transfer speculation.

“I will sit down with Sam after the Manchester United game and start to plan for next season,” Parish told Holmesdale Radio. “He’ll give me a list of who he thinks is essential to keep and who he thinks is not so important.”

Palace will also work on a deal for Mamadou Sakho. The Liverpool defender was a huge loan hit until a knee injury prematurely ended his season – but he still turned up on crutches for the final home game in SE25 on Sunday.

“You can’t con anyone that he didn’t make a massive difference,” said Parish. “The money needs to work for us and Liverpool. I’m sure there will be negotiations on that.

“If we can make it work then of course we would like to, I’m not going to try and be coy or clever. Let’s hope we can do it.”