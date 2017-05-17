Surrey have Royal London One-Day Cup fate back in their own hands

Surrey’s destiny in the 50-over Royal London One-Day Cup is back in their own hands following victories over Kent and Hampshire. The Oval outfit now occupy third spot in the South Group, which, provided they don’t lose their final group game (against Gloucestershire on Wednesday), is enough to earn them a place in the play-offs.

Opener Mark Stoneman, who hit 53 against Hampshire, sharing in a pivotal second wicket stand of 93 in 14 overs with Kumar Sangakkara (124 not out) said: “We were very pleased with the win. It keeps us alive in the competition. We know what we’ve got to do against Gloucestershire – we’ve just got to win.

“Sometimes, if you back yourself into that corner, I think it brings out the best in the players – that little bit of added pressure. Knowing that everything’s riding on the next game, it’s a sub-conscious thing. You always want to go out and win every game, but just having that added incentive, knowing you’ve got to get everything right, can often bring the best out of the guys.”

Stoneman’s only regret is that Surrey will not be heading to Bristol on the back of a comprehensive all-round performance against Hampshire, who could leapfrog them should they slip up in their final group game.

Hampshire were reeling at 89-7 when Kyle Abbott (56) joined forces with George Bailey (145 not out) to mount a recovery that left Surrey needing 272 for victory on Sunday.

“We were slightly disappointed with the total we let them get to. We got ourselves into a fantastic position to knock them over for 170-180 and once that partnership between Bailey and Abbott developed – as always at the Oval, when partnerships get going – we were under some pressure.

“But the pitch played fantastic, so all credit to the bowlers to get us so far ahead in the game. It just would have been nice to turn in a complete performance.

“With the bat we were pretty happy, particularly with Sangakkara getting a hundred – the first one we’ve had in the competition. It’s key when you have one player making a big individual score, because the partnerships can feed off of it.

“We got off to a good start on a quick-scoring ground. The way Sanga pushes the lads and runs between the stumps, you have to give every credit to the way he goes about his business.

“If teams aren’t bowling well, taking quick singles and turning ones into twos are the sort of things that keep the opposition under pressure. Hundreds are crucial in all formats. So, overall, we were happy and we’re happy to still be in the competition.